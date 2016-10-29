Wondering Exactly What Travel Advice You Required To Know? Read This!

Your next vacation should be relaxing and stress free. You have worked hard and paid a lot of money to spend that time doing what you want to do where you want to do it. Let us help put your mind at ease with these simple steps that you can take to ensure your happiness, while traveling.

When traveling by air, if you find that you need to check your bags, make sure you that keep at least a change of clothing with you in your carry-on bag. Then if your luggage accidentally gets lost and the airline has to track it down you'll at the very least have a clean change of clothes. Even if it takes a day or two to find your luggage and get it for you, you can most likely wash your clothing at your hotel.

Take time each day to alleviate stress while traveling or vacationing and you will thank yourself for it when you get back home. With all the chaos, jet-lag, partying and other excitement of travel comes a whole lot of stress on your mind and body. By the time most vacations are over, another one is needed to recover so taking a few minutes each day to rejuvenate will make it easier for you to resume your normal life when it's all over.

Use soft-sided carry on luggage, instead of a hard-sided case. When trying to cram your luggage into the overhead bin, soft-sided cases will have more give and be more easily stowed. There is no chance that a hard-sided case that is too big will ever fit. It will have to be gate checked and you won't be able to access it until you deplane.

Make sure that you fill any prescriptions that you take on a regular basis before you leave town on a trip. Running out of medication while visiting a new place can be both stressful and expensive as you have to track down a pharmacy that can fill your prescription for you.

If you're going on a road trip but don't have space to keep a cooler, there's a simple way to make sure you have ice cold water on you trip! The night before you leave, fill some water bottles (but not all the way to the top!) and put them in the freezer over night. Take them on the trip with you the next day and they'll slowly melt over the course of the day, leaving you with ice cold water.

Talk to your bellman. The man who helps carry your bags to your room is usually one of the most informed people in the hotel. He can tell you the best and worst places to eat, drink, and be merry or relax. Tipping him can bring you a wealth of information, so don't be stingy!

If you are traveling to a foreign country and are not fluent in the language, make sure you can always arrive safely back at your lodging by carrying its name, phone number and address with you. Use a piece of hotel stationery or a business card or matchbook labeled with the appropriate information, or write it on a piece of paper. If you get lost, simply show the information to a taxi driver, and, before you know it, you'll be back at home base.

If you're going to be going on a road trip, bring an extra car key! You don't want your trip ruined if the driver accidentally loses the only key to the car. So instead, get an extra key and keep it in your wallet so that you'll always know where it is.

Never put your home address on your luggage. When filling out the information card on your luggage, use your business address instead. If you do not have a business address, leave it blank. If you happen to leave your luggage somewhere, only give your contact information to the hotel or airline staff.

Don't get slammed with phone bill shock when you return home from traveling. Make a quick call to your service provider about what to expect when using your cell at your travel destination. Adjust your rate plan temporarily in accordance can save you massive headaches when that wireless bill arrives.

Travelers on cruise ships should purchase any tickets, shore excursions or accommodations once they are on board. Many people feel like they should book these things ahead of their vacation, but due to unpredictable circumstances, they may not be able to use them when the time arrives. Waiting until they are on board helps ensure that they can participate and often saves a little money.

Weighing your checked bags before you arrive at the airport can save you money and frustration. Many airlines charge an extra $50 or more for checked bags weighing over 50lbs. This can result in spending more money, or having to leave items behind. Put your luggage on a scale at home before you head to the airport to save yourself a headache!

Consider swapping souvenirs when you are traveling. Many people in other countries are interested in hats, shirts and a lot of other items that come from this country. If something catches your eye in a vendor's stall, see if they would like to make a trade with you. You will also have the opportunity to talk to local people and create interesting stories for your friends and family back home.

Consider picking up take-out menus and using them as your travel souvenirs. If you eat at a particularly great place, ask for a copy of the menu and write down what you ate on it. These menus can help you remember what you enjoyed and even allow you to seek out similar meals in your area.

Be sure you speak with your bank and let them know you will be traveling. With recent concerns on identity theft your bank will often shut down your card if they see charges being made in a different area or more charges than you normally make on a every day basis.

If you want to bring your pet with you on your trip, make sure to call and ask the hotel where you are staying beforehand if pets are allowed. Although there are many more pet friendly hotels now than there were in the past, there are still some hotels that do not allow any animals.

