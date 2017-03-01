What You Must Know Before You Travel

Traveling is fun. There are so many great places that you can visit. There are all sorts of trips, whether small or big, to explore and cultures to come in contact with; it makes traveling very exciting. If you have an idea about the best place to look, you can find interesting sights right around the corner.

If you are touring Europe, take advantage of their outstanding rail system. Instead of flying to each of your destinations, only fly into your first city and then hop on the train. Not only is it much more affordable, but by traveling overland, you are sure to get an amazing look at the area beyond your major city stops.

Plan your packing. In these days of baggage fees and weight limits, most travelers carry one suitcase. To fit everything in, you need to be a smart packer. Check the weather forecast for your destination and choose outfits that you can mix and match. Opt for layers, which can easily be added or removed as the temperature changes. Also remember to wear your heavier/bulkier shoes so that they don't hog too much space in your luggage.

The airport is often the most stressful part of the travel experience. Travelers and airline employees alike are tense, worried and feel alone. The frequent traveler keeps these facts in mind and makes allowances for the stressful surroundings. Remember that everyone in an airport shares a common goal: To get to their destination safely and as quickly as practically possible.

This travel tip goes out to all those who are proud to be Americans. You know who you are and you're terrific. The only thing is, if you travel globally, you embarrass our country if you engage in loud, flag-waving, obnoxious behavior. You will make a far better ambassador for the U.S., if you make an effort to observe the cultural and behavioral norms around you and adjust your volume and actions, accordingly.

If you're going to use the safe in the hotel, it's recommended that you wipe off the keys before use. And once it's locked, press all the keys. Some hotel staff have been putting a powder on the keys that when a light is shined on them it lights up which ones you've pressed and they're able to take things out of the safe.

Using a canoe can be a great means of travel for those who want to see waterways and national park areas. Apart from being quiet so it won't disturb any animals or people around the paddling required to power the canoe is a good way to get exercise. Canoes make one feel more in touch with their surroundings.

If you're purchasing souvenirs as gifts while traveling, be creative. You can use a local newspaper as gift wrap to give it a special touch. This works especially well if the newspaper is in a foreign language or has photographs. Other low-cost souvenir gifts, include matchbooks, coasters and clean napkins.

If you are traveling by plane with your children, get a portable DVD player. They are relatively inexpensive, and they keep your kids entertained for hours at a time. Don't worry about getting an expensive model; children do not really care about screen size or extra features. Even if you only use it one time, you will definitely find that it was a valuable purchase.

If you are going to travel to another country you will need to get a passport. This can take some time so it is best to prepare in advance. You should be prepared to answer questions, bring in legal documents to prove who you are, and plan to wait a few weeks or more for the passport to be ready for you to travel with.

When traveling, always be sure to dress in layers. It is so much easier to take something off or put it back on depending on the temperature, instead of sitting and regretting that you dressed too warmly or not warmly enough. This is especially true on flights where you, most likely, can no longer get a blanket to keep you warm.

If you're going on a long road trip with kids, try swapping seats with them every once in a while. This makes them feel good since they're sitting in the seat only mommy or daddy normally sit in. It will also keep them busy for a while, since they'll get to see things they normally wouldn't see.

Reviews that are online are quite helpful but they are not always 100% reliable. Read between the lines to get a better idea if the person who has written the review is being persnickety or if they actually had a bad experience in the place you are researching. You may find other reviewers that say that it was a lovely time there.

If you travel a lot then you could save money by purchasing an annual multi-trip travel insurance policy. Buying travel insurance for every single trip you take can be expensive and take up a lot of time. If you take more than 5 trips per year, consider investing in an annual travel insurance policy to save both time and money.

No matter where it is that you are going, these common tips should help you in your travels. While each country has its own idiosyncrasies, the advice here should be kept in mind no matter where it is that you go. Now that you've got the advice, all that's left is picking the destination!