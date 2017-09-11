Sleep Well On The Road With These Hotel Tips

Booking a hotel room can be a scary experience, especially if you have had a bad experience before. By then, it is usually too late to back out. So that is why you need to prepare properly by doing research. So here are some tips to help you find the hotel room of your dreams.

If you are traveling for work and staying at a hotel, ask for a room at least some reasonable distance from the pool area. You will probably want to be in a room where you can concentrate. The noise levels near a pool can be distracting. Pick a quiet room where you can be productive.

If you want a meal at night, it is much more comfortable to enjoy room service. Room service generally costs more than ordering out; however, it is nice to be able to order a meal in the middle of the night if you so choose.

When you are staying at a hotel, it is a good idea to leave a small tip for the housekeeping staff. It is best to tip daily instead of waiting until the entire trip has come to an end since there is a chance that the same person will not be assisting you every day.

When searching for a hotel, consider "bundle" packages. For example, if you have to fly to your location, look for a bundle that includes both your hotel room and your airfare. You should save quite a bit of money that way, but make sure to always double-check the regular room rate to ensure you are getting a good deal.

If you plan on taking a family pet with you to a hotel reservation, do three things in advance. Confirm that pets are allowed in the room you are staying. For easy cleanup, make sure that you have brought along an adequate number of plastic bags. Ask for a corner room since this can reduce the number of guests disturbed by a noisy pet.

Check out priceline.com and other online hotel discount vendors to help you find the best deals out there. These websites can really bring hotel costs down to rock bottom prices. Even upper scale hotels can be found for more affordable prices. There's no reason you should be paying full rate.

Before you make your hotel reservation, check to see if any fees will be added to your bill. Many hotels charge extra for parking, Wi-Fi and even room cleaning. These charges can make your stay more costly than you anticipated, so be sure to ask about them before you make your decision.

Bedbugs have become a problem at hotels in recent years, so upon entering your hotel room, check for signs of these critters. Check for stains on bedding and behind walls. If you notice any signs that point to the possible presence of bedbugs, request a different room. Bedbugs can travel home with you in your luggage, causing an unwelcome infestation in your home.

To keep your physical fitness going when you are on the road, when you check into a hotel, check out the fitness center. Even in gyms where you only see a treadmill or two and a set of dumbbells, you can still get in a bodyweight workout and a cardio routine. It may not be ideal, but it gets you through until you are back on your home turf.

If you plan to use the telephone provided in your hotel room, know what to expect as far as charges. Some hotels offer free local calls, but others charge for each call. In addition to any long distance charges, the hotel usually adds an extra fee. Use your cell phone to make calls from your hotel room when possible.

It is not a good idea to place the "maid service needed" sign on your door at a hotel. This is a dead giveaway that you are not in the room. It can attract people who want to steal your valuables. It is better to notify the desk when you need maid service than to leave out the sign.

Become a AAA member if you want to make arranging hotel accommodations a bit simpler. A membership with AAA not only provides you with hotel discounts but a guaranteed piece of mind when trying to rent a vehicle. Also, if you require a car seat, the rental company may provide you with one if you are a member of AAA.

Find out how the hotel handles pets. If you don't like pets or are allergic, you want to avoid pet-friendly hotels. The smells tend to stick around. Some hotels charge a nominal fee for pets, while others charge substantially more. The fee might be too low to cover the extra cleaning costs.

If it all possible, never check out before your scheduled departure date. If you do, then you could be charged an extra departure fee for early checkout. If you reserve a room for a set number of days but check out a day or two early, that hotel may charge a fee because they couldn't book that room. They will charge a departure fee so they get back what they lose.

Before you book a hotel room, research the area the hotel is located at. Is it a safe area? Is the crime rate high? Does the hotel have their own security measures? Ask if they have 24 hours front desk service or if the hotel has security cameras or security guards.

A good hotel can really enhance your enjoyment of a vacation, just as a bad one can turn the whole trip into a disaster. You need to spend some time researching your options before you make a reservation. Let the advice you have read here guide your decision the next time you need to stay in a hotel.