Tips, Tricks And Techniques For An Excellent Hotel Stay

When you are traveling, you're often going to find yourself staying in a hotel. Have you ever stayed at a hotel that just did not live up to your expectations? Surely you're abiding by your budget, and there are of course going to be several to choose from. In order to make the best lodging decision on your next trip, follow the advice that is about to be discussed.

Use sensible safety and security precautions when you stay at a hotel. Find out where all the fire exits are in case of an emergency. Also, note where the nearby fire extinguishers are located. If you have any valuables, keep them in the safe at the desk or in the room.

When planning a vacation, be sure to make all of your hotel reservations well in advance. In this way, you can lock in lower rates. If you have some flexibility regarding when you take your vacation, be sure to find out about off season rates. Very often, the rate you pay in non-peak times of year is significantly lower.

If you are interested in "going green" when traveling, try going to a "green" hotel. Start by looking for these hotels online. There are several organizations that let you search for these hotels easily like Green Hotels Association and Green Globe. They will have a comprehensive list of green hotels in different locations.

Spend some time reading online reviews of hotels left by real customers before you make a reservation. These reviews are often your best source of information, since they are written by people who have actually stayed at the hotel. Be sure to pay attention to the most recent reviews, since the hotel may have already addressed older complaints.

To avoid having to iron your shirts when you unpack everything in your hotel room, pack your polo and dress shirts more carefully. Use a hanging bag, and stack your dress shirts together. Then, starting with the shirt in back, bring the arms around, stacking the arms and wrapping them around keeps your shirts in place.

Be aware in advance of the check-in time. Some people end up waiting for their room to be available because they forget to check this critical detail. Call the hotel desk and find out if your room has been prepared if you know that you'll be arriving early.

Read the reviews before choosing hotels that look less than top notch. Sure there are lots of hotels that don't look like the Four Seasons, and there are many that are plenty clean to stay in. There are others though that can be very dirty inside. Reading reviews can help you steer clear of the poorer lot of hotels out there.

Do you stay at a particular hotel chain fairly often? Consider signing up for their loyalty club. As long as it is free to do so, you really have nothing to lose. Giving the hotel your contact information could mean getting special perks that you can use the next time you stay there.

Don't make long distance calls on your hotel phone. Make use of the Internet, instead. A lot of hotels offer Skype connections over Wi-Fi. But the Internet is infinitely useful while traveling so it is usually worth it.

Beware of the bottle of water beside your bed. Many hotels charge as much as 10 dollars for that bottle of water. Other items that you may not realize you will be charged for include: pool towels, newspapers and Internet access. To ensure you are not being charged for items you do not want read the fine print.

Stay safe and secure in a hotel. Travelers to hotels are often robbed even when they are inside the room. Use every lock the hotel provides, including the handle lock, chain and deadbolt. Hotels are a magnet for shady characters looking to exploit people who are traveling with a lot of money and valuables.

There are many hidden fees that can substantially increase the cost of your hotel stay. For example, many hotels deliver a newspaper outside of your room and charge you for it. To ensure you are not charged for any unwanted items carefully read the contract before signing for your hotel room.

If possible, try to stay in a hotel during the off-season. Most hotels know how desperate people are to find a room during the travel season. They tend to jack up their prices because they know people are willing to pay for the room. If you go during the off-season, you will get big discounts!

A good hotel can really enhance your enjoyment of a vacation, just as a bad one can turn the whole trip into a disaster. You need to spend some time researching your options before you make a reservation. Let the advice you have read here guide your decision the next time you need to stay in a hotel.