Hotel, Motel, Or Inn? Selecting The Right Place To Stay

A hotel is somewhere that you can stay when you're not around your own home. Generally, hotels can cost you a little bit of money and that's why it's important to know what to look for in one. Here you'll find some hotel guidelines. This is why you should read along.

To minimize your travel expenses when you are staying near a resort area like Walt Disney World, choose a hotel that offers a complimentary shuttle to nearby attractions. In this sort of area, you shouldn't need to rent a car. Instead, use a cab to get to your hotel and then use the shuttle to enjoy the fun.

When going on a trip, it is a good idea to book a vacation package instead of booking each service separately. While it may seem like you are spending a lot more money at once, the reality is that you will be getting a cheaper hotel stay than you would otherwise.

When searching for a hotel, consider "bundle" packages. For example, if you have to fly to your location, look for a bundle that includes both your hotel room and your airfare. You should save quite a bit of money that way, but make sure to always double-check the regular room rate to ensure you are getting a good deal.

To avoid having to iron your shirts when you unpack everything in your hotel room, pack your polo and dress shirts more carefully. Use a hanging bag, and stack your dress shirts together. Then, starting with the shirt in back, bring the arms around, stacking the arms and wrapping them around keeps your shirts in place.

When booking a hotel stay, always check the Internet. There are many travel sites located online that let you compare prices for hotel located in the city of your choosing. Additionally, you can save a lot of money by booking your stay during the weekdays. Weekend rates tend to be higher than weekday stays.

Check online for great hotel deals. It's not uncommon for a hotel employee to not mention to you that it is possible to receive a great discount online. It is your responsibility to find any available discounts. RueLaLaTravel, SniqueAway and Jetsetter are all good Internet sites to check with.

Do not always assume that staying on the club floor of a hotel is a great way to waste money. While you may have to pay for this upgrade, you will end up saving more money in the end. This is because things like drinks, appetizers and free breakfast are part of the deal, and these things are very expensive when purchased separately.

When booking your room, get exactly what you want. If you want a good view, make sure you get one. If you want to be away from the pool area, make sure you get that as well. Look at a layout of the hotel before calling or booking so you have a good idea of what to expect.

If you are going to stay in a hotel, be sure to give them a call the day before you are due to arrive. Hotels are not responsible for calling guests to confirm their reservation; that is up to the guest. Always call the hotel to be sure your room is still reserved.

Before you make your hotel reservation, check to see if any fees will be added to your bill. Many hotels charge extra for parking, Wi-Fi and even room cleaning. These charges can make your stay more costly than you anticipated, so be sure to ask about them before you make your decision.

Sign on to Facebook and find the page of the hotel you are staying at. Write a little message on their page, and see if the staff responds. You never know, they may offer you a special perk! If nothing else, keep up with what is happening on the page in case any specials are announced.

To avoid spending $2 or $3 each time you want a soda at a hotel, throw a six- or twelve-pack into the car when you head out on the road. For almost as much money as that one soda, you can have a dozen of them chilling on ice in the room, or in the mini-fridge.

Choosing the right hotel for your next vacation can be tricky, especially if you do not know that much about hotels. Many hotels appear nice at first, but really are not of very good quality. With the information that you have read in this article, you can avoid these hotels and find quality ones easily.