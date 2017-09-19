Top Tips And Suggestions For The Very Best Hotel Stay

You know where you want to take a vacation. Your flight has been reserved. Now, you need to find a hotel. What is the best way to find a good, affordable hotel? A good place to start is by reading the following article. The information here will help you to choose a great hotel room.

To accommodate a small family without having to pay for more than one hotel room, look for a location that offers suites. Often the rates are competitive with single-room rates at other hotels, but the addition of a living area (and a fold-out bed) means that more of you can sleep comfortably.

After you check prices for hotels online, call the hotel's direct number. Sometimes you can get a better price when you reserve directly through the hotel rather than through the company's website or toll-free number. In addition, you can make any special requests during this call, such as requesting a quiet room or a crib.

Visit several online travel websites and compare hotel room prices. These online travel websites do not always offer the same price for hotel rooms at a specific location. By choosing two or three different online travel websites, you can assure you are getting the best deal possible. Also, booking close to your travel date will usually net you a better price.

For the best hotel rates, plan your trip weeks or months ahead of time. A lot of hotel locations offer discounts for reservations a month or more in advance. You may find yourself saving as much as half off of the room's typical rates.

If you travel frequently, it is wise to enroll in hotel loyalty programs. These programs provide benefits to guests who book the same hotel regularly. The rewards can include free room upgrades, free meals and movie or show tickets tickets. The points can add up.

To keep your drinking water clean in a hotel room, rinse out your drinking glasses, even if there is a paper cover or a plastic wrapping around it. Dust and debris from the plastic can settle in the glass, leading to an unpleasant first sip. Taking the time to rinse it out will make your experience better.

Be aware of your surroundings in a hotel to stay safe. Don't open the door without knowing who is behind it. Use the peephole. Hotel residents are especially vulnerable to theft. Check in with the front desk if there are any deliveries to your door and keep the door locked even when inside.

If possible, try to stay in a hotel during the off-season. Most hotels know how desperate people are to find a room during the travel season. They tend to jack up their prices because they know people are willing to pay for the room. If you go during the off-season, you will get big discounts!

When booking your room, get exactly what you want. If you want a good view, make sure you get one. If you want to be away from the pool area, make sure you get that as well. Look at a layout of the hotel before calling or booking so you have a good idea of what to expect.

It's not often possible to check in to a hotel room early. Be sure to plan your arrival with that in mind, or you may be sitting in the lobby area for some time. The room needs to be cleaned after the last guest leaves. Should you arrive early, ask at the desk if it is possible to check in, but do not be surprised if they say no.

Book your hotel room as far in advance as possible. You will be surprised at how quickly hotels fill up, especially in smaller towns with few hotels. If you wait until last minute, there is a good chance you may not even be able to book a room. So, be sure to reserve your room as soon as you know you need one!

Figure out if you want a hotel you can or cannot smoke in. If you're someone who doesn't like cigarette smoke, you may want to find a different hotel. While it is possible to book a nonsmoking room, you can still be affected by the smoke from other areas. It is not unheard of for those who smoke to stay in non-smoking rooms and proceed to smoke. If you don't want to smell like cigarettes after leaving your hotel room, you might want to look for a non-smoking hotel.

If you are a frequent business traveler, establishments like Marriott and Choice Hotels offer attractive membership programs. This allows you to get more points with each stay that you can convert into free rooms and other benefits on your next family vacation.

Smokers should always learn the smoking policy at any hotel before they book a room. Many hotels set aside certain rooms or wings for smoking guests. If this is the case, then you shouldn't be shy when asking for this type of room. If you stay in a room that doesn't allow smoking and the hotel staff discover evidence of you smoking in this room, then you could be charged a large penalty. Therefore, it is important that you always follow the hotel's rules when it comes to smoking.

A great hotel is an integral part of a great trip. Whether you're going with the family somewhere, or going on a business trip, a good hotel will make things work out well. Refer back to these tips the next time you have to book a hotel room. Your enjoyment depends on it.