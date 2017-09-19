Making Certain You Get The Very Best Lodgings

Are you looking forward to your vacation but not all that goes into planning it? Planning a vacation sometimes produces headaches, particularly when you are trying to figure out where you are going to stay. Fret not. The guide below has tips you can use to make sure that you choose wisely.

Consider ordering room service if you want a special meal without needing to go out. While it may cost more, it is more convenient to remain in your room while satisfying your hunger.

Use your hotel room's safe to keep your valuables secure. Valuables can be placed there with confidence, allowing you to enjoy your day without worries.

Always check for online deals prior to booking your hotel room. Lots of times, when you book a room, they don't tell you about online discounts. It is your duty to perform due diligence. Use websites such as Jetsetter, SniqueAway or RueLaLaTravel.

What groups are you a member of? Many clubs, groups and organizations are able to get members discounted hotel rates. People often forget that they are eligible for these discounts, which may be for 10 percent or more off of your stay. They can save you plenty of money, especially for prolonged stays. It can add up to equal a free night!

Make location a top priority when it comes to searching for hotels. If you are going to be staying in a city and want to sight-see, it may not be wise to stay in a hotel 30 minutes away from all the action. Ask the hotel about attractions close by or look up their location on the Internet.

Visit several online travel websites and compare hotel room prices. These online travel websites do not always offer the same price for hotel rooms at a specific location. By choosing two or three different online travel websites, you can assure you are getting the best deal possible. Also, booking close to your travel date will usually net you a better price.

If you'd like to bring Fido on your next trip, you must make some advance plans. First, ensure that the hotel actually allows pets. It is also a great idea to bring along some plastic bags to clean up when your pet makes a mess. Ask for a corner room so that your pets' noise doesn't bother anyone else.

To keep your incidentals at a minimum, especially when you are staying at a hotel outside the US, ask about the cost of wireless Internet before you check in, and especially before you log in the first time. Some hotels don't disclose the costly per-minute costs of Internet access, but they will certainly show up on the bill.

If you travel often and prefer one hotel brand, consider signing up for a loyalty program. These programs offer free room upgrades, a free night's stay after so many days and other advantages. To get the most from this service, sign up to be alerted of specials the hotel may run from time to time.

Do not assume all hotels allow pets. Some hotels allow pets of any size, some have certain restrictions, and some do not allow pets at all. If you have a pet and book a room at a hotel that has a no pet policy, you will not be allowed to stay there with your furry friend.

Use social media to your advantage if you want to get fresh deals on hotel stays. Many hotels offer deals and freebies to people that "Like" their page. In addition, giving them praise on social media is a great way to snag an upgrade and/or a special rate that has not been advertised.

Stay safe and secure in a hotel. Travelers to hotels are often robbed even when they are inside the room. Use every lock the hotel provides, including the handle lock, chain and deadbolt. Hotels are a magnet for shady characters looking to exploit people who are traveling with a lot of money and valuables.

Whether your stay is for business or pleasure, you want to have a pleasant stay. You also want the satisfaction of knowing that you got a good deal. So keep the hints listed above in your bag of tricks as you book your next stay. You will find that it pays off in saving and in satisfaction.