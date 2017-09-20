Things You Had To Know About Recreational Hotels

Have you ever made a hotel reservation for your vacation, only to discover that the rooms were dirty and smelly? Do you wish that there was some way to make sure that the hotel you choose is of the highest quality? If so, the following advice will be just what you need.

Prior to choosing and reserving a hotel room, check review sites online like TripAdvisor or Expedia. These offer feedback from those who have recently stayed at the hotel you are considering booking. Find out what actual customers say about the hotel and it can help you avoid a costly mistake.

To keep your drinking water clean in a hotel room, rinse out your drinking glasses, even if there is a paper cover or a plastic wrapping around it. Dust and debris from the plastic can settle in the glass, leading to an unpleasant first sip. Taking the time to rinse it out will make your experience better.

Use sensible safety and security precautions when you stay at a hotel. Find out where all the fire exits are in case of an emergency. Also, note where the nearby fire extinguishers are located. If you have any valuables, keep them in the safe at the desk or in the room.

If you're training for a marathon and have a weeklong business trip planned, there's no reason to let your running slip. Look online for local running groups in the city where you are going to stay, and join them for their social runs. If there aren't many groups, look for local running stores, as they also offer social jogs.

Make location a top priority when it comes to searching for hotels. If you are going to be staying in a city and want to sight-see, it may not be wise to stay in a hotel 30 minutes away from all the action. Ask the hotel about attractions close by or look up their location on the Internet.

Call the hotel you are planning to stay in and see if they offer any discounts. Many hotels offer discounts for senior citizens, business travelers, military personnel and government officials. Additionally, if you are a member of an automobile association, you may qualify for a reduced rate on your hotel stay.

Do you use the same hotels on a regular basis? If so, check out their membership programs for frequent guests. Similar to frequent flyer programs, some hotels have programs that give point for each stay. You can accumulate points that you can redeem for free hotel stays, discounts at restaurants, and all types of entertainment.

Stay safe and secure in a hotel. Travelers to hotels are often robbed even when they are inside the room. Use every lock the hotel provides, including the handle lock, chain and deadbolt. Hotels are a magnet for shady characters looking to exploit people who are traveling with a lot of money and valuables.

It is not a good idea to place the "maid service needed" sign on your door at a hotel. This is a dead giveaway that you are not in the room. It can attract people who want to steal your valuables. It is better to notify the desk when you need maid service than to leave out the sign.

Sign on to Facebook and find the page of the hotel you are staying at. Write a little message on their page, and see if the staff responds. You never know, they may offer you a special perk! If nothing else, keep up with what is happening on the page in case any specials are announced.

Be sure to follow your fitness regimen while staying in a hotel by packing your workout clothes and any other equipment you may need. Try enjoying an early jog at your new destination. This can be a great way to stay in shape while seeing some of the local scenery. You'll get plenty of good exercise and a better understanding of the city around you.

If you are going to stay in a hotel, be sure to give them a call the day before you are due to arrive. Hotels are not responsible for calling guests to confirm their reservation; that is up to the guest. Always call the hotel to be sure your room is still reserved.

If you have a little one with you, remember that hotel rooms aren't usually set up for babies. Don't forget to pack a few things so that you can baby proof the space. For example, an outlet cover is small but it plays a big role in keeping your child safe.

There are many hidden fees that can substantially increase the cost of your hotel stay. For example, many hotels deliver a newspaper outside of your room and charge you for it. To ensure you are not charged for any unwanted items carefully read the contract before signing for your hotel room.

Upon finishing this article, you should have learned some very useful information that can help you choose a great hotel. Trying to find a quality hotel that has reasonable rates can take some time, so start early when looking for such a place. This way, you can make sure that your stay is as pleasant as possible.