What A Great Deal Of Individuals Didn't Understand About Hotels

Just about everybody has a story to tell about a bad hotel experience. It is pretty expensive mistake and no one wants to make that mistake twice. These tips will make sure you get a perfect value.

Prior to choosing and reserving a hotel room, check review sites online like TripAdvisor or Expedia. These reviews can give you a customer's perspective of the hotel you are planning on staying at. Other customers can give you some valuable insight and help you choose the right place to stay.

If you are traveling with pets, be sure to select hotels that have good accommodations for them. This is especially true if you are planning on an extended stay. A good hotel that allows pets should have amenities for them. These might include and groomer, doggy day care and special walking areas.

Upon arriving at your hotel, check your room before you unpack. Is the room clean? Do you see any mold or mildew? Is everything in the bathroom working as it should? Are all the towels you'll need present in the room? This quick check can keep you from discovering a problem later, after you have unpacked and all other good rooms are taken. Tell the front desk immediately.

See if your organizational memberships offer any benefits. Some offer big discounts on hotel rooms. Many people forget to do this and miss out on saving a sizable amount of money. They can save you plenty of money, especially for prolonged stays. That can give you close to a completely free night when it adds up.

To keep from paying through the nose for dry cleaning services from a hotel, ask what the costs are before you send your clothing out. If you need cleaning done, it's often cheaper to walk down the street to a nearby dry cleaner. People who are in town on business often benefit greatly from these savings.

To avoid having to iron your shirts when you unpack everything in your hotel room, pack your polo and dress shirts more carefully. Use a hanging bag, and stack your dress shirts together. Then, starting with the shirt in back, bring the arms around, stacking the arms and wrapping them around keeps your shirts in place.

Make location a top priority when it comes to searching for hotels. If you are going to be staying in a city and want to sight-see, it may not be wise to stay in a hotel 30 minutes away from all the action. Ask the hotel about attractions close by or look up their location on the Internet.

Call the hotel you are planning to stay in and see if they offer any discounts. Many hotels offer discounts for senior citizens, business travelers, military personnel and government officials. Additionally, if you are a member of an automobile association, you may qualify for a reduced rate on your hotel stay.

If you are planning to stay in a hotel for an entire week or longer, ask the hotel about long term price discounts. Hotels will often have weekly and monthly rates which are unpublished. These can offer significant price breaks for your hotel stay. Be sure to mention it upfront.

Use Twitter to your advantage. Prior to booking your hotel, tweet the property and see if there are any discounts available. Social media is becoming more popular than ever, and hotels use this medium to get the word out about the specials they have out there. If you aren't very familiar with tweeting, you can simply use the search function on Twitter.

If you plan on using any glasses from the hotel minibar, make sure that you wash them first. Even if they appear to be clean, they may have been wiped with a chemical cleaner. Many housekeeping staff use the same products that they use to clean windows and mirrors on those glasses.

If you have a little one with you, remember that hotel rooms aren't usually set up for babies. Don't forget to pack a few things so that you can baby proof the space. For example, an outlet cover is small but it plays a big role in keeping your child safe.

To keep the smell of swimsuits and wet feet out of your hotel room, have your kids put their Aquashoes and swimsuits out on the patio. Hanging them over the rail and letting the towels and suits dry will keep that chlorine scent out of your room, and the shoes and sandals will make your room stink, so keep them out!

To save money on your next hotel stay, try booking your room for a Sunday night check-in. Sunday nights are the slowest for hotels as weekend travelers are checking out at that time. You can often find great deals if you use this to your advantage, when hotels want more business..

You can get a great room and spend too much, or you can save a lot and get a room that frankly scares you. But in between those choices is a wide variety of rooms that have the best of both worlds. So use the guidelines above to help you get the amenities you want at a price you can easily afford.