Excellent Strong Advice About Hotels That Anybody Can Use

To ensure that you get the best service from the custodial staff at a hotel, leave a few dollars each morning for each bed that you use. This nominal cost will help you get rooms that receive the little extras, such as a towel or two more, or even an extra pillow.

To save money on a minibar or vending machine at a hotel, pack a cooler before you start out on your trip, and throw in some six-packs of soda or beer and a bottle of wine. When you get to the hotel, if you have a small fridge, you are all ready. If there isn't a fridge, use the ice machine and your cooler to keep things chilled.

Use sensible safety and security precautions when you stay at a hotel. Find out where all the fire exits are in case of an emergency. Also, note where the nearby fire extinguishers are located. If you have any valuables, keep them in the safe at the desk or in the room.

Plan your trip as far in advance as you can to ensure best rates. If you book one or two months in advance, you can often receive a discount. You may save 50 percent or more.

Visit several online travel websites and compare hotel room prices. These online travel websites do not always offer the same price for hotel rooms at a specific location. By choosing two or three different online travel websites, you can assure you are getting the best deal possible. Also, booking close to your travel date will usually net you a better price.

If you are a runner, be sure to bring your running clothes and shoes. Go for a run when you wake up in the morning. Even jogging on pavement and alongside city avenues can provide you new perspective of any city that you visit.

If you plan on using any glasses from the hotel minibar, make sure that you wash them first. Even if they appear to be clean, they may have been wiped with a chemical cleaner. Many housekeeping staff use the same products that they use to clean windows and mirrors on those glasses.

Join a loyalty program to get deals on your stays. You will build up points with that hotel for added benefits. It works a lot like frequent flier miles do for airlines.

If you're a smoker, then make sure you get a hotel with a smoking room. If you are a non-smoker, you will enjoy a non-smoking room more. Even in a non-smoking room, the smoke from other rooms is in the air and might infiltrate your clothing. It is not unheard of for those who smoke to stay in non-smoking rooms and proceed to smoke. Think about staying at a hotel that is totally nonsmoking if you don't want to stink when you check out.

AAA members get an extra discount at certain hotel chains. Your membership may entitle you to hotel discounts. You can save up to an additional five percent at certain hotels throughout the country. These savings really add up.

If you are looking for deals on a hotel room, you may have to go straight to the source yourself. Many hotels do not post ads all over the Internet offering discounts. You usually have to find them yourself. Simply call potential hotels and ask them if they have any promotions or discounts.

It is not a good idea to place the "maid service needed" sign on your door at a hotel. This is a dead giveaway that you are not in the room. It can attract people who want to steal your valuables. It is better to notify the desk when you need maid service than to leave out the sign.

To avoid the unpleasant surprise of a costly pet deposit when you check into a hotel, ask about pet policies and fees when you book the room. That gives you the flexibility of choosing a hotel that is more pet-friendly and keeps you from having a huge fee that you pay just because it's too inconvenient to switch hotels at the last minute.

Be sure you know what the hotel smoking policy is if you smoke cigarettes. Many hotels still offer smoking rooms. Therefore, if you are a smoker, always ask for a room that allows smoking. Some hotels will levy a large fine if they can determine that you smoked in a room where smoking was not allowed, so make sure you understand and follow the hotel's smoking policy.

